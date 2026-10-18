Remains of four Waterford family members killed in house fire arrive at church before funeral

The removal of the remains of members of the English family - Philip, Kim, Jayden and Callum, arrive at the Sacred Heart Church Parish Centre, The Folly, Waterford, on Sunday. Photograph: Alan Betson

The bodies of four members of the same family killed in a house fire in Waterford have arrived in church ahead of their funeral.

The Mass for Philip and Kim English and their sons Callum (12) and Jayden (9) will take place at the Sacred Heart Church in Waterford on Monday.

They died in an attack on their home in the Birchwood estate on Tuesday.

Four separate hearses arrived at the church on Sunday afternoon and the church bell sounded as the coffins were removed.

Members of Johnville Football Club provide a guard of honour during the removal. Photograph: Alan Betson

Players from the Johnville football club, where Callum played, provided a guard of honour on the steps.

The four wooden coffins, two of them white, were lined up side by side before being brought inside the parish centre.

One of the coffins was covered with an Irish Tricolour.

The bodies were to lie in repose in the parish centre for three hours on Sunday afternoon.

After the funeral, the four family members will be laid to rest in Kilbarry Cemetery.

Two other children, aged six and 14, remain in a critical condition in hospital.

Two people have appeared in court on charges related to the incident.

Cian Stacey (21) and Jessica Dalton (31) appeared at a special sitting of Clonmel District Court on Saturday charged with one count of criminal damage and two counts of assault causing serious harm.

Both were remanded in custody to appear before Waterford District Court on Tuesday. – PA