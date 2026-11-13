Elliot English ‘should still be here’, mourners hear at funeral of Waterford arson victim

The coffin of Elliot English leaves Sacred Heart Church in Waterford after his funeral. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Press Association

The funeral of six-year-old Elliot English, who died weeks after an arson attack on his home in Co Waterford, has heard he was a little boy with an “infectious laugh” who “should still be here”.

Hundreds gathered for the requiem Mass at Sacred Heart Church in Waterford city on Friday afternoon, where the month’s mind Mass for Elliot’s parents Philip and Kim English, and brothers Callum (12) and Jayden (9), also took place.

Elliot died last Friday at Crumlin hospital following the attack on his home in the Birchwood estate on October 13th, which claimed the lives of his parents and brothers. His 14-year-old sister remains in hospital.

Elliot had just begun senior infants at Scoil Lorcáin Boys’ National School. Classmates and teachers from his school were among those in attendance.

President Catherine Connolly was represented by her aide-de-camp, Cmdt Colin Campbell, while Government Chief Whip Mary Butler, Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane and Chief Superintendent Anthony Pettit of the Waterford/Kilkenny Garda division were also present.

Parish priest Fr Gerry Chestnutt, who led the service, said Elliot was “cherished” by his classmates and teachers and had an “infectious smile and love of life that will never ever be forgotten”.

Mourners outside Sacred Heart Church in Waterford after the funeral of Elliot English, who died weeks after an arson attack on his home in Waterford. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Press Association

He said the entire community was “heartbroken” for the family and could not understand the tragedy. He added that locals “cannot get their heads around why anybody or anybodies would do something knowing, at the very least, it was going to cause a great deal of damage”.

“Ultimately, it took five lives from a family,” he said.

Chestnutt said Elliot’s life “may have been short” but he left behind a “legacy of love”. He pointed out that in every photograph, he was either smiling or laughing.

Chestnutt also said the English and Companjen families wanted and deserved justice. He asked people to support gardaí in bringing those responsible to justice.

“These people have no heart, no soul, no conscience. This community, this family is all soul, heart and love,” he added.

Elliot’s aunt Jackie said he was a little boy “who left his mark on the people around him”.

“He was only six years old, but he gave us memories and moments that we’ll carry for the rest of our lives. To us, he will always be our little Ellie belly,” she said.

She said the way her nephew’s “hearty laugh” could “fill any dark room was remarkable”. Jackie said his final moments with his teenage sister in hospital was “something we will never forget”.

“Elliot was held by someone who loved him so dearly, our Ellie belly, who fought so hard,” she added. “Little man, I hope the peace you feel now is as gentle as the love you left behind.”

Mourners outside Sacred Heart Church in Waterford following Elliot English's funeral. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Press Association

Ray Power, a cousin of Philip English, told the congregation: “How do you find the words to say goodbye to a little boy who should still be here?

“Today, our hearts are broken once again as we gather to say farewell to you. You should have a lifetime ahead of you, little man. A lifetime of birthdays, laughter, cuddles, Christmas mornings and beautiful memories.”

Power said Elliot and the English family would “not be forgotten” and urged the young people of Waterford city to “please walk away from drugs”.

“Don’t gamble with your future,” he said. “Somebody is waiting for you to come home.”

He called on those who are “supplying drugs in our communities” to “leave our children alone”. “While you are out counting your money, families are counting their losses,” he said.

Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan of Waterford and Lismore closed the Mass and urged anyone with information to convey it confidentially to gardaí.

“May at least some people have altered their habits and found other ways of living, and to stop feeding this evil machine. Once again, I ask all of you to join with me in saying, this must stop,” he said.

“We must see what is happening to our land and to our communities. If the demand for drugs dries up, then the supply disappears.”

Elliot’s small white coffin was carried out of the church as the theme tune to Paw Patrol played. The funeral cortege passed by the Birchwood estate before burial took place at Kilbarry Cemetery.