An Irish citizen who had previously pleaded not guilty in a Hungarian court to murdering his ex-wife admitted killing her on Friday when his trial started in Budapest.

David Anderson (45) also admitted he tried to hide what happened by setting the woman’s apartment on fire to stage her killing as a household accident.

He claimed on Friday that he killed Megumi Anderson, the mother of his two children, “accidentally”, while he was “not fully conscious”.

At his pre-trial hearing in September, Anderson, who is originally from California but holds Irish citizenship, refused a plea deal that would have seen him spend 17 years behind bars. He denied he murdered his ex-wife and staged the scene as if she had fallen asleep with a cigarette in her hand and the subsequent fire was responsible for her death.

Anderson appeared at the Buda Central District Court of Budapest for the start of his trial on Friday. He was charged with the premeditated murder of his ex-wife, Megumi Anderson, a Japanese national, who died in January 2025 aged 43 in the Hungarian capital.

Anderson wore a white hoodie and a blue gilet and carried a blue plastic bag as he was escorted into the packed courtroom, with his hands and feet cuffed, by Hungarian police officers.

During Friday’s hearing, Judge Réka Szappanos read out previously undisclosed testimony that Anderson had written in jail months before he was charged.

In that testimony, Anderson claimed while visiting his children in January 2025, he was made to believe he would not be able to see his children again because his ex-wife was planning to move with the children to Japan, where her parents lived.

The prosecution has alleged Anderson decided to murder the woman for this reason.

However, Anderson claimed his plan was not to kill her but to take the children to the Netherlands, where he resettled with his second wife, without his ex-wife’s knowledge before she could move to Japan with them.

Anderson said he thought his action would force Megumi to visit the Netherlands, where “she would fall in love with the country” and decide to move there so they could raise their children in joint custody in the same country.

He claimed he planned to pack up the children’s belongings after taking them to school on the morning of January 29th 2025, when he thought his ex-wife wouldn’t be at home.

David Anderson. Photograph: Bálint Dömötör

He said he was very afraid that the woman’s neighbours would alert her if they saw him leaving the apartment with packed suitcases, and that’s why he decided to enter the building wearing a disguise, including a balaclava and a white hard hat.

However, Megumi was home when he stepped into the flat and started screaming upon seeing her disguised ex-husband, Anderson claimed.

The man detailed how “panic took hold of him” and how he threw himself on his ex-wife, fearing that she would flee and alert the neighbours with her screams, before describing how he killed her in graphic detail.

“I pinned her to the floor and covered her mouth with my hand to make her stop screaming. But she wouldn’t stop, she resisted. I was already covering her mouth with both hands when she bit me. I lost control of the situation. The bite triggered something inside me, it was the last straw. I couldn’t bear any more pain, the dam burst. Many years of suffering, humiliation and frustration flooded over me all at once.”

“The flood of emotions shocked and paralysed me. I don’t know how long I was ‘elsewhere’. Suddenly, I felt pain everywhere, especially in my arms. Then I began to realise where I was and what I’d done.”

Anderson claimed he had to cover up the “accident” because if he called the police, he knew he would probably never see his children again.

He said his children were the purpose and meaning of his life and that’s why he had to lay his ex-wife’s dead body on the couch, cover her with her blanket and set fire to it.

He left the scene and got changed in the bathroom of a nearby McDonald’s.

He returned to the flat a few hours later, in the clothes he wore when he first left the apartment that morning, and alerted the authorities, acting as if he had just discovered the fire.

In the following days, Hungarian police said their initial investigation found no signs of foul play and that it was likely Megumi Anderson died after falling asleep while smoking.

A Hungarian women’s rights organisation claimed Megumi Anderson had been in touch with them for years and had repeatedly accused the Irish-American of physical and psychological abuse, while others highlighted the fact she never smoked.

The police arrested Anderson five days after the incident, following the discovery of CCTV footage showing him changing clothes and returning to the flat much earlier than he had originally told the authorities.

When the judge asked Anderson about the contradictions between the testimony he wrote in jail and the “not guilty” plea he gave afterwards at the pre-trial hearing, the Irish-American said he stands by his earlier testimony and that he pleaded not guilty to all counts in September because he disputes the charge that the murder was premeditated.

He does not deny killing his ex-wife but referred to the murder multiple times as an “accident”.

The trial is set to continue in February 2027.