The garda had been pursuing suspects in possession of drugs when the car was rammed. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

A member of the Garda drugs squad who suffered a back injury in a collision during a high-speed chase has been awarded nearly €60,000 in the High Court.

Judge Leonie Reynolds refused a separate claim by the garda for damages in relation to a second crash. The garda was not named.

The judge said on April 11th, 2016, while pursuing suspects in possession of drugs, the vehicle in which the garda was travelling was violently rammed.

A high-speed pursuit then occurred, which resulted in the Garda vehicle aquaplaning on the M50 and colliding with a metal crash barrier.

Following the incident, the garda developed significant pain in her back radiating into her buttocks and right leg, with pain and discomfort in her neck and shoulder.

Treatment for her back injury required intense physiotherapy with epidural and spinal injections. An MRI scan of the lumbar spine revealed early degenerative changes.

Following treatment she returned to work in March 2017, initially on light duties. She had another examination in March 2018, after which she returned to full duties.

In May 2018 she was involved in a second crash in which she sustained additional injury to her back. A claim arising from that incident was brought and settled in April 2019.

The judge was satisfied that she was entitled to recover general and special damages up to the date of the second incident but could not be compensated twice for the same injury.

It is not possible to disentangle any continuing symptoms from those attributable to the second incident and the subsequent settlement, the judge said.

She assessed for general damages at €48,500 and special damages of €11,476. The total award was €59,976. She granted judgment for that sum against the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform.