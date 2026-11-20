Activist and heir of one of the richest families in the US, James ‘Fergie’ Chambers in Tunis, Tunisia in February 2024. Photo: Chedly Ben Ibrahim/NurPhoto via Getty Images

James ‘Fergie’ Chambers, the multimillionaire and pro-Palestinian donor being held in Spain has been granted bail as Spanish courts delay the decision on his extradition to the United States.

The American heir, who had been living in Ireland before his arrest in Ibiza last July, has been held in Aranjuez Prison near Madrid for five months, following a US extradition request.

In a ruling on Friday, the Spanish appeal court granted his request for release, with conditions including that he must report weekly to a local court, surrender his passport, remain in Spain, provide an address and appear before the National Court whenever summoned.

The move comes after the €7 million house in south Dublin owned by Chambers was raided by armed gardaí on Wednesday as part of the US extradition case being heard in Spain.

The US is reportedly claiming Chambers had intent to finance Hamas but has not charged him with financing terror organisations or other terror-related offences.

Instead, US authorities want Chambers extradited to face charges of money laundering, suggesting his funds “could have ended up in the hands of terrorist groups”.

They are also pursuing him for charges of riot and conspiracy to commit riot, alleging he was involved in Palestine Action protests in the US.

Chambers’s legal team has strongly denied the allegations, claiming he is the victim of “political persecution” by the Trump administration.

At the extradition hearing on November 13th, lawyers for Chambers requested that the court examine the extradition request claiming “serious procedural irregularities” in the case.

The US Department of Justice admitted to “substantial” changes when translating its extradition documents from English into Spanish, which, Chambers’s legal team argued, exaggerated the seriousness of the allegations.

On Friday, Spain’s National Court informed the parties it has extended the deadline for its decision on the extradition case. It has not provided a date for its new decision.

Aitor Martínez, a lawyer for Fergie Chambers said: “This is the latest in a series of abuses of process arising from US interference in these extradition proceedings, including the FBI raid on the home where Fergie and Stella were staying in Spain and the transfer of Fergie’s phone to US authorities, in violation of Spanish law and the extradition treaty.

“It raises deeply troubling questions about the Trump administration’s attempts to exert pressure on European governments and authorities and interfere in their domestic legal proceedings.”

On Wednesday, following a request from US authorities, members of the Garda’s Special Detective Unit forced entry into Chambers’s Georgian house in Dublin 4, damaging the doors, according to a statement from his legal team.

The armed unit, which specialises in national security and counter-terrorism, removed belongings, including electronic devices, clothing and journals belonging to Chambers, his lawyers said.

“It is difficult to see this raid as anything other than a desperate fishing expedition by the US authorities to find evidence to bolster their case against Fergie,” his partner Stella Schnabel told The Irish Times.

“They have failed to produce evidence that he committed the crimes they accuse him of.”

An heir of one of the richest families in the US, Chambers was arrested while holidaying with his family in Ibiza on July 10th..

The American multimillionaire had previously left the US in 2023, briefly moving to Tunisia where he funded a local football team, Club Africain, before settling in Ireland with his family last year, purchasing a €7 million home in south Dublin.

During this time, he also became a prominent donor to pro-Palestinian causes, paying the legal fees of Palestine Action activists, and donating $1 million (€874,000) to humanitarian organisations in Gaza in February.