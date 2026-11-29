Green backtracking probably contributed to the failure of Cop31, where chief sustainability officers were nonetheless thick on the ground. Photograph: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

A few days into the marathon Cop31 climate change talks in Turkey the other week, I ran into several members of a species that is supposed to be critically endangered.

I speak of the chief sustainability officer (CSO), a role that barely existed 20 years ago but flourished so much that nearly 60 per cent of Fortune 500 companies had one by the end of 2024.

That was just as climate sceptic-in-chief Donald Trump was re-elected. By July this year, headhunters at sustainability recruitment firm Weinreb Group were reporting that the number of CSOs at listed US companies had fallen 10 per cent from 2025.

This was the first decline since Weinreb began tracking those figures 16 years ago, and it was accompanied by a sharp drop in the share of newly appointed sustainability chiefs, from a typical 62 per cent to just 24 per cent. In other words, vacant positions were staying empty and fewer new posts were being created.

That hardly seems a surprise considering the unbridled corporate backsliding on climate pledges that was under way even before Trump’s return. From Amazon to Exxon and Walmart, many of the world’s best-known businesses have watered down, ditched or abandoned green goals that many once insisted were central.

“Sustainability has been at Starbucks’ core since the beginning,” the coffee chain’s then boss said in 2020 as the group announced a string of green goals it has since scaled back amid a drive for $2 billion (€1.8 billion) of cost cuts.

The green retreat is by no means universal. Some companies never set ambitious targets they struggled to meet. Many stopped talking about climate efforts they still quietly pursued. Some ignored political pressure to change course.

Yet it is hard to imagine green backtracking will end at a time of deepening uncertainty about artificial intelligence, energy shocks, trade conflict and war. That unhappy backdrop probably contributed to the failure of Cop31, where CSOs were nonetheless thick on the ground, representing everything from DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private energy company, to Rolls-Royce, PepsiCo and Nvidia.

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Only the cognoscenti knew there were missing faces from businesses where the top sustainability role had either been downgraded (HSBC) or handed to someone with other duties (Unilever) or otherwise diminished.

The World Economic Forum told me last week that among its group of 181 CSOs from more than 40 countries, nearly half have something beyond “sustainability” in their title as they take on responsibilities for, say, corporate affairs, new technologies or innovation.

The sustainability chief may be far from extinct, but unfortunately, neither is a growing insistence that it does not really matter if its numbers are in decline and green work is being scattered.

Despite the backsliding and greenhushing, we are asked to believe the green agenda is so widespread and treasured that it is indelibly embedded across organisations.

As the Weinreb Group’s founder, Ellen Weinreb, said in July: “All signals point in one direction: sustainability is deeply rooted in business, and it’s delivering value.”

She pointed to data suggesting green budgets had stayed steady and the number of people working on green issues outside core sustainability divisions had soared.

That gels with a cheering picture that LinkedIn painted in a report on global green skills released in advance of Cop31. It showed that people with green skills in areas such as waste prevention, energy management or carbon accounting are being hired at more than one-and-a-half times the rate of the wider workforce.

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And a mushrooming share of them lack any sort of green job title, like sustainability officer.

These roles are not the be-all and end-all. The real test of a company’s green commitment is how seriously it takes the risks of a changing environment.

I also know that expertise needs can change. In my own newspaper profession, I have watched specialised digital roles fade as everything went online and made such titles redundant. But the sustainability agenda is far more fragile.

Look no further than last week’s EY analysis of more than 600 companies in 41 countries. It showed about 90 per cent have decarbonisation targets and are dutifully disclosing their use of renewables, electric cars and energy efficiency. But only 20 per cent have a concrete plan to actually achieve their green goals.

That requires a deeper, long-term focus, something sustainability experts can prioritise far more easily than executives whose day job requires them to jump on to immediate, short-term problems. Wishing it were not so is understandable, but also unhelpful. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2026