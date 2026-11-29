Nations Championship Grand Final: France 40 South Africa 34

A final for the ages that had it all, encompassing both the very best of rugby and some of the worst, be it excessive physicality and all manner of interventions by the officials. But in a meeting between Six Nations champions and world champions which actually surpassed expectations, the good stuff prevailed, not least when France conjured an improbable try over five minutes into over-time with 13 men against 14 to claim the inaugural Nations Championship title.

It was fitting that Antoine Dupont, had the honour of doing so, and with this win France also finished 2027 as the world number one ranked side. Ireland finish the year second, and South Africa drop to fourth, below New Zealand, after suffering a third successive defeat for the first time since September 2021.

But nobody watching this titanic tussle will doubt their ability to win the World Cup for the third time running next year. South Africa went over the edge, as they do, in incurring a 20-minute red card and two yellows, one of which ought to have been upgraded, while France suffered two yellow cards. They also had to dig deep after seeing a 20-3 interval lead evaporate into a 31-23 deficit.

None of this seemed likely as France dominated the first half. Apart from three scrum penalties and a few meaty hits, such as Siya Kolisi on Jefferson Poirot, otherwise all the invention, precise starter plays, smarter tactics and cutting edge came from France.

Dupont looked to have given France an early lead when charging down Manie Libbok’s clearance and touching down, but he had inadvertently knocked on with his elbow.

After Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu was short from inside halfway, the French roared in unison when their pack stayed rock solid before mangling one South African scrum.

The ensuing Thomas Ramos penalty felt more significant than three points, even though Feinberg-Mngomezulu cancelled it out, especially as the French fullback quickly restored the lead.

South Africa's Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu celebrates scoring a try. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA

Dupont linked with Louis Bielle-Biarrey to spark France into life and although Paul de Villiers poached, Theo Attissogbe picked off a wild pass inside the Boks’ 22 by Libbok to score untouched.

But replays showed that Kurt-Lee Arendse had injured Bielle-Biarrey with a dangerous hip tackle. Émilien Gailleton replaced Bielle-Biarrey and it was no surprise when Arendse’s yellow was upgraded to a 20-minute red card.

By then, the Boks crowd had roared with approval when they subbed on their frontline frontrow ahead of an attacking lineout. But Cameron Woki picked off the throw before another sweeping left to right starter play off a lineout led to a 50-22 by Ramos.

From the lineout maul, Yoram Moefana fed Matthieu Jalibert and he weighted his crosskick to perfection over Feinberg-Mngomezulu for Gailleton to gather on the run and score, with Ramos converting.

La Marseillaise echoed around Twickenham as France went to the corner again but De Villiers won another turnover and then Moefana had a try ruled out for a forward pass to Ramos before taking the return. A madcap first half ended with Libbok floating two more risky long passes, the first nearly intercepted by Attissogbe before Gailleton did so only to be tackled before breaking clear by Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

The Boks were fortunate to only be 20-3 adrift at half-time but were transformed after the break. After Lood de Jager was held up over the line, Feinberg-Mngomezulu returned a goal-line drop out by Jalibert with an up-and-under to easily beat the French outhalf in the air and add a conversion to his own athletic brilliance.

Ramos did land a penalty before Damian de Allende joined a maul to score and within two minutes he gobbled a breaking ball from an up-and-under by Morne van den Berg to give Ethan Hooker a clear run to the line. Suddenly the Boks were ahead and after Dupont was binned for tackling Feinberg-Mgomezulu short of the line off the ball, more maul pressure led to Eben Etzebeth touching down. France’s goose looked cooked at 31-23 adrift and their main man on the sidelines.

France's Maxime Lamothe and Yoram Moefana celebrate Théo Attissogbe’s winning try. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

But they were given a lifeline by Ox Nche’s reckless and dangerous clearout on Poirot. De Jager should have joined him for doing likewise at the same ruck.

The ball just eluded Attissogbe from his own kick ahead after being released by Kalvin Gourgues before a Ramos penalty. Feinberg-Mngomezulu was binned after trying to atone for a hospital pass to Libbok in the backfield, which Attissogbe read by not releasing after tackling Oscar Jegou. France went to the corner, Charles Ollivon powered over Malcolm Marx and Ramos converted from wide out to nudge them in front.

But despite man-of-the-match Florian Verhaeghe nicking a Boks lineout five metres out, Etzebeth charged down a Maxime Lucu kick and regathered the loose ball, referee Karl Dickson penalising France for going off their feet when De Jager dived in off his feet. Libbok’s penalty made it 34-33, to be followed by Poirot being binned for dangerously going off his feet.

Yet another protracted intervention by the officials saw Maxime Lamothe replace Verhaeghe and as France had no loosehead that meant an uncontested final scrum with France also sacrificing Francois Cros. But with 13 against 14, they went through 10 phases around halfway before pulling the trigger entering the 85th minute.

Dupont, Peato Mauvaka, Ramos and Lucu worked the ball to Gourgues, who made the break and offloaded to Gailleton. He had Dupont in support on the inside and though he was tackled short, from the recycle Lucu and Ramos fed Attissogbe for the brilliant Pau winger to score. Ramos even tagged on the conversion.

What a final and what a finale to the international year.

SCORING SEQUENCE – 21 mins: Ramos pen, 3-0; 22: Feinberg-Mngomezulu pen, 3-3; 25: Ramos pen, 6-3; 27: Attissogbe try, Ramos con, 13-3; 34: Gailleton try, Ramos con, 20-3; (half-time 20-3); 46: Feinberg-Mngomezulu try, con 20-10; 50: Ramos pen, 23-10; 54: De Allende try, Feinberg-Mngomezulu con, 23-17; 56: Hooker try, Feinberg-Mngomezulu con, 23-24; 60: Etzebeth try, Feinberg-Mngomezulu con 23-31; 66: Ramos pen, 26-31; 72: Ollivon try, Ramos con, 33-31; 79: Libbok pen, 33-34; 86: Attissogbe try, Ramos con 40-34.

FRANCE: Thomas Ramos; Theo Attissogbe, Kalvin Gourgues, Yoram Moefana, Louis Bielle-Biarrey; Matthieu Jalibert, Antoine Dupont; Jefferson Poirot, Maxime Lamothe, Sipili Falatea; Florian Verhaeghe, Mickael Guillard; Francois Cros, Cameron Woki, Anthony Jelonch.

Replacements: Emilien Gailleton for Bielle-Biarrey (28 mins); Peato Mauvaka for Lamothe, Jean-Baptiste Gros for Poirot, Regis Montagne for Faletea (all 48); Oscar Jegou for Jelonch (54); Charles Ollivon for Woki (55); Maxime Lucu for Jalibert (59); Tyler Duguid for Guillard (66); Poirot for Gros (70).

Yellow cards: Dupont (58 mins); Poirot (75).

SOUTH AFRICA: Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu; Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Ethan Hooker; Manie Libbok, Cobus Reinach; Gerhard Steenekamp, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Thomas du Toit; Salmaan Moerat, Lood de Jager; Siya Kolisi, Cameron Hanekom, Paul de Villiers.

Replacements: Morne van den Berg for Reinach (28 mins); Malcolm Marx for Wessels, Ox Nche for Steenekamp, Wilco Louw for Du Toit (all 31); Eben Etzebeth for Moerat (h-t); Emmanuel Tshituka for Kolisi, Canan Moodie for Arendse (both 47), Franco Mostert for Hanekom (56).

Red card: Arendse (27 mins).

Yellow cards: Nche (65 mins); Feinberg-Mngomezulu (72).

Referee: Karl Dickson (England).