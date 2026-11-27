The archive of passionate climate change speeches by outgoing UN general secretary António Guterres will stand as both a monument to his persistence and the abject failure to listen to him. In Turkey this month, he delivered his final opening address to a climate change summit, telling an audience at Cop31, shorn of the people who should have been there, “I will not stop telling the truth”. The tragedy is that there has been disdain for that truth for so long, and it continues. The summit made it clear fossil fuels will not be discarded by those with a vested interest in them.

The rhetorical style of Guterres combines fact, sternness, starkness and imploration. On November 11th, he said: “Our first climate duty is to tell the truth. The brutal truth is that the climate crisis is outrunning us. Emissions in 2025 reached all-time highs. Heat records keep shattering. The last four years were the hottest ever. And fossil fuel interests keep making a killing ... while killing our planet. Climate disasters are pounding lives, livelihoods and economies across the globe. This is the path to mutually assured destruction. Eleven years ago in Paris, the world pledged to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees. Science tells us an overshoot above that level is now inevitable. But science is not telling us to surrender. It’s telling us to fight harder. The truth is that we have the power to determine how high, how long and how devastating that overshoot will be.”

The next day, the Irish Government, as holder of the presidency of the Council of the EU, was hosting the ninth summit of the European Political Community in Dublin when all those leaders should have been in Turkey. In kick-starting it, Taoiseach Micheál Martin hailed the summit as an “important and unique forum where Europe’s leaders meet to address economic, political and security challenges of shared concern”. The overarching aim, he said, was to make Europe “strong, secure and connected”. It is certainly connected in its increasing temperatures. Europe is the fastest-warming continent and is warming more than twice as fast as the global average. Yet climate change did not feature in the three “pillars” identified by the Government as defining its presidency: “competitiveness”, “security” and “values”.

Such vacuousness stands in stark contrast to the Guterres archive of science-based clarity. In 2019, he warned that by the end of the 2020s, “we will be on one of two paths, one of which is sleepwalking past the point of no return”. In 2020, he said “five years after Paris, we are still not going in the right direction ... If we don’t change course, we may be headed for a catastrophic temperature rise of more than 3 degrees this century. Can anybody still deny that we are facing a dramatic emergency?”

Or consider this from 2021: “From the ocean depths to mountain tops, from melting glaciers to relentless extreme weather events, ecosystems and communities around the globe are being devastated.” Or this, from a speech in 2022: “we are treating nature like a toilet and ultimately committing suicide by proxy ... co-operate or perish. It is either a climate solidarity pact – or a collective suicide pact.”

Or how about this from 2024: “Families running for their lives before the next hurricane strikes; biodiversity destroyed in sweltering seas; workers and pilgrims collapsing in insufferable heat; floods tearing through communities, and tearing down infrastructure; children going to bed hungry as droughts ravage crops. All these disasters, and more, are being supercharged by human-made climate change, and no country is spared ... Whether you like it or not, fossil fuel phase out is inevitable. Let’s hope it doesn’t come too late.”

You get the picture, but those who govern us do not. Darragh O’Brien, Minister for Climate, Environment and Energy, was highly visible at Cop31, full of earnest urgency in denouncing the prospect of an agreement that would not mention fossil fuels. You would expect this; after all, Ireland in 2019 was the first EU country to formally declare a climate emergency.

But how telling it is that Ireland’s warrior against fossil fuel denial is the Minister responsible for climate policy in a Government whose Climate Action Plan for 2026, due since January, might be approved by Cabinet in November; a Government that has diluted its carbon tax commitment, fudged action on biodiversity and hailed the lifting of the Dublin Airport passenger cap. We also learned this year that Ireland ranks 37th out of 64 wealthy nations assessed by 500 national and international experts for the annual Climate Change Performance Index. Additionally, O’Brien has acknowledged Ireland hasn’t a hope of meeting its target of halving carbon emissions by 2030 and consequently faces being fined billions by the EU.

It’s business as usual, ensuring all the questions asked by Guterres have been answered.