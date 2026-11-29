Daniel Relihan during the Irish 4-Wall Nationals Men's Open final at Tuamgraney Handball Club, Co Clare. Photograph: Stephen Marken

Cork’s Daniel Relihan and Galway’s Ciana Ní Churraoin claimed the men’s and women’s open singles titles respectively at the Irish Handball Nationals in Tuamgraney.

The Nationals is the biggest singles competition on the domestic handball calendar outside of the All-Ireland Senior Singles Championship, which serves off in December.

Relihan picked up the biggest singles win of his career as he saw off Clare’s Diarmaid Nash in straight games in the final.

A multiple All-Ireland doubles champion, Relihan had never won a major singles tournament but he broke his duck in style on the Tuamgraney left-hander’s home court.

The Cork man came through against Belfast’s Jordan O’Neill in the semi-final, having won the first game of his quarter-final before Cavan’s Ben Devlin withdrew through injury.

Relihan, from Liscarroll, led 10-0 in the first game of the final before Nash went on a 10-point run of his own. Relihan managed to take the opener 15-12 and overhauled a fast-starting Nash in the second to win on the same scoreline.

“I don’t think I’ve ever imagined myself being a national champion, singles anyway,” said a delighted Relihan afterwards.

“At the start of every year, I’m kind of aiming for that doubles title. It’s been what I’ve been training for since I was a young fellah. It might shut a few people up now saying I’m only a doubles player!

“I would have taken a final before a ball was even struck, let alone to beat Diarmaid in the Nationals final in Tuamgraney.”

Relihan was also fulsome in his praise of his final opponent.

“Diarmaid is a serious player. There was a time when I was looking up to him when I was a juvenile and he was ruling the roost at senior. A gentleman off the court, a gentleman on the court, he leaves everything inside here.

“It’s an honour to be the champion. It’s actually weird to even say that.”

Nash had beaten brothers Shane and Michael Hedigan, the latter in a tiebreaker, before edging out Kilkenny young gun Kyle Jordan, who turned 22 in midweek, 11-10 in a tense semi-final tiebreaker.

Ciana Ní Churraoin during the Irish 4-Wall Nationals Women's Open final at Tuamgraney Handball Club, Co Clare. Photograph: Stephen Marken

Meanwhile, Ní Churraoin continued her excellent run of form, picking up a third successive tournament victory following wins in Arizona and Belfast.

She beat Carmel Kelleher and Caitríona Millane en route to the final, where the Micheál Breathnachs woman defeated her doubles partner, Niamh Heffernan from Claregalway, 15-10, 15-13.

“I know Niamh better than anyone, I’d say. I know how good she plays week in, week out and I know what she’s capable of. I have no doubt she has many more big finals ahead of her, so I’m happy to get over the line in this one,” said Ní Churraoin.

The winner made an impressive start to the final but was forced to dig deep as Heffernan rallied in the second game.

“Something I’ve been focusing on a lot is that strong start because I felt like that was something I could improve on. But you know that no game is just going to be straightforward. It would be naive to think that.

“Even coming into the second game, I knew Niamh was going to push, so you’re kind of mentally prepared for that.”

With the All-Ireland Senior Singles Championship looming, Ní Churraoin is looking forward to a brief respite after a hectic and successful November.

“I am looking forward to kind of a down week because this month has been really crazy, but I’m excited then to push again in January,” she said.