Mark English collected his second sporting award this week when named Male Athlete of the Year at the Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI) celebration on Saturday night.
The European 800m champion had been named joint winner of the Athletics Ireland award on Wednesday, along with fellow European champion Kate O’Connor. The winners were chosen from an OFI shortlist, in part by a public vote, with English named Male Athlete of the Year ahead of golfers Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry.
World champion cyclist Lara Gillespie was named Female Athlete of the Year. World champion rowers Margaret Cremen and Zoe Hyde were named Team of the Year, with Boxing Ireland recognised as the High-Performance Programme of the Year.
Katie Taylor received the President’s Award from OFI president Lochlann Walsh. Alongside the leading athlete and team awards, Michael O’Connor was named Coach of the Year, following his work with his daughter and European heptathlon champion Kate O’Connor.
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Junior world champion swimmer John Shortt was named as the Rising Star of the Year, while the Sailing World Championships in Dún Laoghaire was named the Sports Event of the Year.
Team Ireland Olympic Sport Award winners
- Female Athlete of the Year: Lara Gillespie, Cycling
- Male Athlete of the Year: Mark English, Athletics
- Team of the Year: Margaret Cremen and Zoe Hyde, Women’s Double Sculls, Rowing
- High-Performance Programme of the Year: Boxing Ireland
- Coach of the Year: Michael O’Connor, Athletics
- Sport Ireland Rising Star of the Year: John Shortt, Swimming
- Sports Event of the Year: Sailing World Championships, Dún Laoghaire
- Community Impact Award: Ballymun Athletics Club
- Image of the Year: Sam Barnes, image of Kate O’Connor at the European Championships
- President’s Award: Katie Taylor, Boxing