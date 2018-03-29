Updated version of the Nokia 8110 comes with 4G

The march of the anti-smartphone continues. HMD has mined the Nokia archives and come up with an updated version of the 8110, the “banana” phone that found fame in “The Matrix”. You too can pretend you are part of a futuristic computer-generated world that keeps us subservient to our machine overlords, but now you can do it with a phone that connects to 4G. The rebooted 8110 has a battery that will last for days, but with no touchscreen and only a handful of functions, that’s not surprising. One thing that does make a comeback: Snake. You can play it on that 2.4 inch screen to your heart’s content.

Nokia.com