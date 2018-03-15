Dyson cuts umbilical with new cordless cleaner

Dyson has made a statement: cords are out, cordless is in. The proof of this is the Cyclone V10, a new cordless cleaner that the company says is good enough to replace your traditional cylinder or upright vacuum. The new device is based on the Dyson V10 motor, has about 60 minutes of cleaning time and turns the bin 90 degrees so you just point the cleaner at your rubbish bin, press a button and empty it. Dyson also says its sensors are so sensitive that the cleaner can distinguish between it being on the table and the floor; the idea is that it can sense altitude and pressure, and adjust to account for different air pressure to maintain performance. Is it enough to make people cut the cord? We’ll see.