Dyson cuts umbilical with new cordless cleaner

Cyclone V10 launch marks end of Dyson’s manufacturing of wired vacuum cleaners
The Dyson Cyclone V10 has about 60 minutes of cleaning time.

The Dyson Cyclone V10 has about 60 minutes of cleaning time.

 

Dyson has made a statement: cords are out, cordless is in. The proof of this is the Cyclone V10, a new cordless cleaner that the company says is good enough to replace your traditional cylinder or upright vacuum. The new device is based on the Dyson V10 motor, has about 60 minutes of cleaning time and turns the bin 90 degrees so you just point the cleaner at your rubbish bin, press a button and empty it. Dyson also says its sensors are so sensitive that the cleaner can distinguish between it being on the table and the floor; the idea is that it can sense altitude and pressure, and adjust to account for different air pressure to maintain performance. Is it enough to make people cut the cord? We’ll see.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.