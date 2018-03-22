3M privacy filters could keep prying eyes away from your device

How much information do you have on your mobile phone? Do you do your online banking on the bus? Perhaps you check a few emails from work while you’re standing on a packed Luas. If so, who is watching? At best it’s the nosy person to your left who has nothing better to do; at worst it’s someone who can steal information from you. Enter 3M with its privacy filters, which will help hide your phone, tablet and laptop screen from prying eyes. Costing from €30, and looking much like regular screen protectors, they allow you to see the display if you’re looking at it straight on but effectively turn the screen gold or black for anybody who’s at an angle. They take a couple of minutes to apply, and then give you an extra layer of privacy in a very public world. Or you can simply leave the device in your pocket or bag, and check it in a more private setting. Your choice.

