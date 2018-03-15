Data flows from smart water bottle

If you baulk at the idea of spending €30 on a reusable water bottle, you might want to avert your gaze. H2OPal costs $84 (€68), but it feels it can simply because it’s a smart water bottle, one that tracks your hydration throughout the day. If you’re obsessive about your stats, then this may well appeal to you.

The bottle, which has a capacity of 550ml, links in with an app that will record your intake for the day and use data such as activity, weather and your profile details to set your “water consumption” goals and reminders for the day.

It’s designed for those days when you are stuck indoors or at your desk; it’s not designed for use while biking or even in the car, because the vibrations will throw out the activity tracker. So it’s a smart water bottle that’s not really so smart at times.

h2opal.com/