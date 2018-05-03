Say Hello to Nest’s new always-on video doorbell

Nest Hello

$229

Check out Nest’s latest product: a video doorbell that brings you facial recognition, HDR video and continuous recording. Going head-to-head with the Ring doorbell (see our review here), the Nest Hello offers high-definition voice and video so you can peek at who is standing on your doorstep. It’s always recording, unlike the Ring, which is mainly triggered by movement. The video is in 4:3 aspect ratio, so you get a full view of the person on your doorstep (or see the slightly shorter among us), and if you have a Nest Aware subscription – an extra monthly fee – you can set the doorbell to recognise family and friends. Though we’re not sold on facial recognition – just ask Facebook.