YouTube rips up the script with Oscar coup

The news that the Oscars, one of the most influential awards shows in the film industry, is leaving the network that has hosted it for five decades caused a bit of a stir. But it wasn’t entirely unexpected; the contract was up for renewal and by all accounts, ABC and its parent company Disney had reservations about the cost.

That it was decamping to Google-owned YouTube in 2029, though, was more of a shock. The platform that made its name on shaking up the media landscape, giving the average user a way to reach a global audience and elevating a new generation of media stars, will pick up screening the awards – free, globally – as the Oscars heads into its second century.

It is easy to see why the Oscars has been lured from broadcast TV. The Academy needs new viewers, with the Oscars hit by declining viewership since its 1990s peak. YouTube certainly has the potential numbers; the platform has about 2 billion monthly users, and a massive global reach. Streaming the ceremony free and globally on the platform gives the Oscars the opportunity to introduce new viewers to its spectacle.

Terms of the deal haven’t been disclosed, but given YouTube’s deep pockets, you can imagine the Academy has done well out of it.

On the surface at least, this is yet another blow to broadcast TV. The Oscars may be less popular than they once were, but they still have name recognition.

In the meantime, the SAG awards have already been snapped up by Netflix. TV networks are competing with streaming platforms for the rights to air premium sporting fixtures. Audiences are shifting their viewing habits, too, with younger viewers in particular opting to cut the cable in favour of streaming services.

But there are questions, too. ABC has had decades of practice and a stable of production talent to call on. Once YouTube takes over, who will do the red carpet interviews or provide the colour commentary? Will YouTube stars get the chance to move beyond the “social media ambassador” role?

Then there is the length of the ceremony. On broadcast TV, on-air time is at a premium and ad schedules are tight. YouTube has no such restrictions. YouTube audiences may not take well to a lengthy production.

Snapping up an awards ceremony of this calibre is a huge win for YouTube, even in terms of publicity. But come 2029, it will have to deliver something big that makes the hefty price tag worth it.