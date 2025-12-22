Man accused of murdering his parents and brother returned for trial

A man accused of murdering his parents and brother in Co Louth earlier this year was returned for trial from Drogheda District Court on Monday.

Robert O’Connor (31), of Drumgowna, Co Louth, is charged with the murder of his mother Louise Doherty O’Connor, his father Mark O’Connor and his brother Evan O’Connor at Drumgowna on September 29th.

State Solicitor for Co Louth Fergus Mullen told Judge Nicola Andrews a book of evidence had been served on the accused and the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed he be returned for trial to the Central Criminal Court in Dublin.

Mr Mullen also confirmed that a number of O’Connor family members were in attendance in court.

Judge Andrews warned the defendant that if he intended to rely on the defence of alibi, he must give details in writing of such witnesses to the prosecution within 14 days.

Robert O'Connor of Drumgowna, Co Louth, who has been sent forward for trial, accused of murdering his parents and brother. Photograph: Facebook

Asked by the judge if he understood the warning, Mr O’Connor replied: “Yes”.

Judge Andrews directed that any Garda interviews with the accused be given to the defence.

At the request of defence solicitor Paul J Moore, the judge granted the accused free legal aid to cover the cost of a solicitor and two counsel as well as a psychiatric report on the accused.

Judge Andrews remanded Mr O’Connor in custody to appear before the next sitting of the Central Criminal Court in Dublin.