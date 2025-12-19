AI giants Anthropic and OpenAI seek more office space in Dublin to expand European operations

Fast-growing AI group, Anthropic, is reported t be on the lookout for office space in Dublin. Photograph: Marissa Leshnov/The New York Times

OpenAI and Anthropic are looking to expand their office footprints in Dublin, a move that underscores both firms’ growing presence in Europe and the race to boost global uptake of their artificial intelligence services.

Anthropic, for example, is looking to lease around 25,000 square feet in the city over the next three to five years, according to people familiar with the plan who asked not to be identified discussing private plans. The final figure could be lower, one of them added, as the firms’ expansion plans are rapidly evolving.

Other AI firms, including OpenAI, are looking for similar amounts of space, another person added.

The firms currently occupy small spaces in flexible co-working offices in the city.

Dublin is already home to the European hubs of tech giants including Meta Platforms, Alphabet’s Google, Microsoft and ByteDance’s TikTok. The hunt for larger offices comes as fast-growing AI players look to bulk up their presence abroad and vie to win consumers – even as concerns mount over a potential trillion-dollar AI bubble.

A spokesperson for Anthropic declined to comment on its leasing plans in Dublin, but said that the company was expanding rapidly and has other European offices in London, Paris, Zurich and Munich.

EMEA is Anthropic’s fastest-growing region, according to a company blog post in November.

OpenAI declined to comment on specific leasing plans, but said it had about 60 employees in Ireland and would continue to add to the team in 2026.

Anthropic opened its first EU office in Dublin last year, designating it as its EMEA headquarters.

OpenAI, backed by Microsoft, kick-started its Dublin operations in 2023. It is advertising roles on LinkedIn, including for software engineers and trust and safety analysts. It also plans to increase the size of its London office.

“Historically, Dublin has been heavily reliant on tech firms based in the US west coast,” said Giorgio Ferrari, a research analyst at real estate agent Colliers. The boom in AI looks set to continue that trend.

“We are hopeful that translates into more activity in Dublin,” he said. – Bloomberg