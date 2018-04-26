Caffeine without the coffee

Tech Tools: Perk band delivers your caffeine hits without any need to drink from a cup
Having trouble staying awake? Need a perk-up? You could invest in the latest wearable, which delivers a caffeine hit without needing to down a cup of coffee. The $39 Perk band comes with 30 days’ supply of transdermal caffeine patches, delivering your caffeine kick in the same way nicotine patches sort out smokers. The idea is that you avoid the long lines and potentially stained teeth that come with getting caffeine the regular way. Or you could just enjoy your cup of coffee and brush your teeth. Honestly, this one probably falls into the “why?” category, right next to the gadget formerly known as Juicero and things that shock you to break your bad habits.

