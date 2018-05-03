Stop everything: Sega’s MegaDrive is making a comeback

Sega Megadrive Mini

Sega is getting on the retro console bandwagon with its own mini-reboot. The console in question is the Sega MegaDrive – or the Genesis to anyone in North America – and it is being relaunched to tie in with the console’s 30th anniversary. Information is a bit thin on the ground but it is due for launch in Japan later this year. The rest of the world will have to wait and see, but there is some cautious optimism that it may make its way out of Asia. What games it will ship with is not yet known, but if it follows Nintendo’s lead, expect some of the crowd-pleasing classics.