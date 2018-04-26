Lenovo Mirage camera with Daydream: three-button simplicity

You’ve got to hand it to Lenovo; when it comes to keeping things simple, the new Mirage Camera with Daydream certainly fits the bill. The virtual reality camera has three buttons – power, shutter and function – and three modes, photo, video and live broadcasting. It makes it easy to create VR content and upload it wirelessly to Google Photos and YouTube. Point, shoot and share with the dual 13 megapixel fisheye cameras creating depth and forming the 3D effect. It has 16GB onboard storage, but you can expand that by up to 128GB, or use the camera’s built-in wifi to upload your footage without your smartphone. lenovo.com