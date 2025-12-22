Gardaí arrest 170 in week for driving under influence with ‘worrying’ rise in drug use

An Garda Síochána said road users are at a higher risk of being involved in a fatal or serious crash during the Christmas period. File photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

An Garda Síochána has confirmed 170 people were arrested last week for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Superintendent Stephen McCauley, of the Roads Policing Unit, said the near-even split of those found under the influence of drugs and alcohol was a “worrying trend”.

Around 56 per cent of the arrests were in connection with alcohol, while 44 per cent were drug related. So far this year, 184 people have died on Irish roads, already exceeding the total of 174 in 2024.

Supt McCauley said it was “hard to put your finger” on the reason for such a rise in road deaths in 2025.

“All I can say is, people are obviously not abiding by the messages that we’re delivering,” he told reporters in Dublin on Monday.

Supt McCauley also said the numbers of people found to be driving under the influence of either alcohol or drugs has been “steadily increasing” since gardaí launched its Christmas road safety operation at the beginning of the month.

“People are not listening,” he said. “You cannot take any alcohol before you get behind the wheel of a car or any intoxicant, any drug.” He said this included some prescription drugs, adding: “Please read the label and consult your doctor before you get into your car. If you’re taking prescribed medication, it all can have an impact.”

An Garda Síochána is conducting an enforcement operation on the roads throughout the Christmas period, which began on December 1st and will continue until January 5th, 2026.

There were six fatalities on the roads last week and 13 serious collisions that resulted in a number of people receiving serious and life-threatening injuries.

More than 5,393 drivers were detected for speeding offences, with over 2,021 checkpoints carried out. A driver was found to be travelling at 192km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N25 in Kilmeaden, Co Waterford.

Another motorist was seen driving at 122km/h in a 60km/h zone on the N15 in Oola, Co Limerick. On the M1 in Dundalk, Co Louth, a vehicle was detected travelling 137km/h in a 120km/h zone.

David Martin, spokesperson for the Road Safety Authority (RSA), said there has been a “serious increase” in the number of vulnerable road users being killed on the roads, such as cyclists, pedestrians and motorcyclists.

“We would ask people to really be aware of those vulnerable road users, and again, to back up what the gardaí are saying – no drinking, no taking drugs, just slow down and be safe over the Christmas period,” he said.

The 184 fatalities to date this year include 74 drivers, 30 motorcyclists, 43 pedestrians, 20 passengers, 14 cyclists, two e-scooter drivers or passengers and a pillion passenger.

An Garda Síochána said the Christmas period was one of the busiest on Irish roads and when road users are at the highest risk of being involved in a fatal or serious crash.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in which a man (34) lost his life when his car ended up in a river in Co Cork overnight on Friday.

Joice Thomas (34) from Kerala, India, was killed when his car left the R628 between Rathcormac in Co Cork and Tallow, Co Waterford and entered the river Bride near Conna.

Family and friends became concerned on Friday night when Mr Thomas, who was working in the kitchens of a nursing home in Leamlara in east Cork, failed to return home. They subsequently drove the road searching for him.

A motorist driving along the R628 noticed his upended and partially submerged car in the river Bride at around 10am on Saturday morning and raised the alarm, alerting the emergency services.