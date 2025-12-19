Vodafone’s Irish business returns to profit

Sabrina Casalta, chief executive of Vodafone Ireland, said its investment strategy here was beginning to pay off. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Vodafone’s Irish business returned to a profit last year, accounts filed by the company showed, as turnover remained stable and expenses declined.

Vodafone Ireland posted turnover in the year to the end of March 2025 of €1 billion, down 0.5 per cent compared with the previous year. Its cost of sales fell 1.4 per cent, while operating costs declined 6.3 per cent year on year.

Its adjusted Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) rose to €185.3 million for the year, up from €164 million in 2024.

Pretax profit for the year was €38.7 million, compared with a loss of €4.8 million in the previous year.

This includes a €17 million gain on the sale of a Vodafone Ireland subsidiary, Vodafone Group Services Ireland Limited, to another arm of the telecoms group.

Vodafone paid €19 million in tax, leaving an after-tax profit of €19.5 million for the year. The tax bill included €14 million in deferred taxes.

That compared with an after-tax loss of €3.6 million in the previous 12 months, with Vodafone attributing the year-on-year change to corporate “restructuring initiatives”.

Vodafone Ireland chief executive Sabrina Casalta, said its investment strategy here was beginning to pay off. That includes the €100 million per year that Vodafone Ireland has pledged to invest in its network to expand and enhance its services, and new innovations such as Real Time Text for those with hearing difficulties.

Earlier this year the company also said it would invest €10 million in its customer care, including in AI technology.

“Over the last year, we have continued to invest in our network, innovation, and in customer care, ensuring we deliver value and excellent service for our customers,” she said.

“This ongoing focus on our network, our customers, and our people is driving real, measurable results and delivering sustained returns underpins our ability to continue to invest in innovation and drive continued growth in the market.”

Vodafone said its small business mobile base had seen particularly strong growth during the period, rising 4.5 per cent year on year. Its consumer broadband base was up 4.5 per cent, with the business broadband customer numbers rising 3 per cent.

The company spent just more than €80 million on salaries during the year, with total staff costs of €98.1 million covering 963 employees. On average staff earned 83,157 in wages and salaries.