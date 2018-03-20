NDRC to invest up to €650,000 in latest digital start-up intake

Start-up incubator NDRC is to invest up to €650,000 in 10 new digital initiatives selected for its latest Dublin accelerator programme.

Featuring founders from Dublin to Donegal, the UK to Taiwan, the latest start-ups are involved in ticketing software, cyber-bullying solutions, blockchain and fashion-tech. They will work with the NDRC to further prepare for follow-on investment.

Ben Hurley, chief executive at the NDRC, said: “Developing a start-up from an idea right through to being ready for investment is a challenging process. With our proven expertise and focus, NDRC is here to help with that process”.

The companies selected include Evopass, which develops mobile-first ticketing software; Depublish, which combines technology with legislation to quickly determine if content is wrongly published; and UrbanFox, which protects retailers and reduces online payment fraud by analysing online fraudulent behaviour.

Based at the NDRC’s Digital Exchange offices, the start-ups will work with the NDRC team over the course of the pre-seed accelerator phase, helping them move beyond a good idea into building a team and a business that can attract investment and grow.

In the decade since its foundation, the NDRC (formerly the National Digital Research Centre) which has a remit of growing digital entrepreneurship, has supported more than 250 start-ups, and has funds of more than €40 million under management to date. Its portfolio of companies includes Tandem, SilverCloud Health, Newswhip, Boxever and Nuritas, each of which have gone on to secure millions of euro in follow-on investment.