Moment wants you to put down your smartphone

I hate that this app isn’t available for Android because using it could very well change your life or at least give you back some of those hours lost to the endless scrolling through Instagram and Facebook or obsessively checking Twitter and Snapchat.

Moment is tech to break your tech dependence: it automatically tracks screen time use and for a modest price (€4.49) you can unlock the premium version that helps you set usage goals.

According to Moment’s data, its users decrease their screen time by an average of one hour and two minutes per day, giving them 377 hours per year to spend more time with family and friends, catch up on sleep or whatever. The idea is to stop using your smartphone or tablet out of habit or to quell feelings of boredom.

You can set yourself a daily limit and have Moment force you to stop using your device or schedule screen-free time for certain times of the day. The “Tiny Reminders” feature is a gentle set according to your own preferences.

https://inthemoment.io/