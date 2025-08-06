Man further remanded in custody following alleged assault on pensioner in Waterford

Former ATGWU trade union official Pat Fitzgerald: died in hospital three days after alleged assault in Waterford city.

A 35-year-old man has been further remanded in custody charged with assaulting a pensioner who died in hospital three days after an alleged incident in Waterford city.

David Norris of Assumption Terrace, Rosbercon, New Ross, Co Wexford made his second appearance at a special sitting of Waterford District Court on Tuesday in relation to the alleged assault on former ATGWU trade union official Pat Fitzgerald, who was in his 70s.

Mr Norris first appeared at Waterford District Court on Sunday when he was charged with assault causing harm to Mr Fitzgerald at Saint Catherines Grange, Waterford on August 1st, contrary to Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

Mr Norris was remanded in custody by Judge Miriam Walsh to appear again at Waterford District Court on Tuesday.

Judge Walsh further remanded him in custody to appear again at Waterford District Court on August 19th.

Mr Fitzgerald, who died at University Hospital Waterford on Sunday, was described by Independent member of Waterford City and County Council, Cllr Donal Barry as a highly respected trade union official at Waterford Crystal.

“Pat started his career in Waterford Crystal as a blower. He was then a full-time union official in the plant. There was 3,500 of us (employees) there at one stage and Pat was highly respected among all the workforce and even by and management.

“He did an awful lot of good work with the union then. He was a fantastic union official and was well known throughout the country in the former ATGWU.”

Mr Fitzgerald, who was predeceased by his wife, Kathleen, is survived by his sons, Wayne and Karl, his daughter, Joanne, his mother Maura, brothers Nicky and John and sisters, Joan, Margie, Brenda, Helen, Ann and June as well as his grandchildren, Mia, Ruben, Sofia and Adam.

Mr Fitzgerald, who was from Slievekeale on the western side of the city, will be buried on Friday after mass at 12pm at Sacred Heart Church, The Folly, Waterford.