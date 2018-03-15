Spotify sets IPO date for April 3rd

Spotify will debut on the public market on April 3rd, in one of the most anticipated IPOs of the year.

The company announced its plans during a live-streamed “investor day” held in New York - Spotify’s alternative to a traditional roadshow to pitch itself to investors.

“The traditional model for taking a company public isn’t good for us,” chief executive and co-founder Daniel Ek told investors on Thursday. “For us, going public has never been about the pomp or circumstance of it all.”

Spotify also said it would issue guidance on March 26rd for its first fiscal year, before listing its stock directly on the New York Stock Exchange the following week.

- Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2018