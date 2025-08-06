Ireland is a low tax, low spend economy relative to EU peers due to young population

Dublin's Henry Street. Ireland's relatively young population means we don't spend as much on healthcare as many of our European neighbours. Photograph: Tom Honan for The Irish Times.

Ireland is a relatively low-tax, low-spend country compared to its European peers, making it economically closer to Boston than Berlin, but this is driven, not by ideology, but by demographics, according to a new report by the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the details.

Does Gen Z (born between 1997 and 2012) think differently about money? Joanne Hunt explores this issue in her weekly Money Matters column. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

Billionaire businessman Dermot Desmond says we should scrap MetroLink and look to AI to deliver a solution to our public transport issues in Dublin. Is he right? John McManus gives his verdict.

Estate agent CBRE has brought an almost one-acre site in Cork city centre, suitable for residential or hotel development, to the market with a guide price of €4.5 million. Colin Gleeson reports.

Irish tourism and leisure businesses reported a fifth successive monthly decline in activity levels last month but continued to increase prices amid a slowdown in growth across the wider services sector, a survey from AIB has found. Ian Curran has the details.

An Irish mortgage and life insurance solutions fintech led by home loans expert Karl Deeter has been acquired by London-listed Software Circle in a deal worth as much as €9 million. Joe Brennan reports on the deal.

Irish data analysis specialist Advise is spending €1.8 million on a move into the UK market after growing the business at home, writes Barry O’Halloran.