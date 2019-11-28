LetsGetChecked to add 120 jobs to its Dublin and New York offices

Irish company LetsGetChecked is to add 120 new jobs to its Dublin and New York offices in the next year as it continues to expand its platform’s reach.

The company, which offers consumers access to health testing and clinical services, said 70 of the jobs would be at its office in Dún Laoghaire. LetsGetChecked said the new round of recruitment would almost double its global headcount by the end of next year, bringing the total number of people it employs to 250.

The new jobs will include roles in engineering, technical, nursing and customer solutions.

Chief executive and founder Peter Foley said the new jobs would help the company build on its success, which included LetsGetChecked raising $30 million (€27 million) earlier this year in a Series B funding round led by Boston-based LTP. The company has now raised just under $49 million (€44.5 million).

“LetsGetChecked has grown rapidly in the last few years and, even this year, we have announced our Series B funding round with LTP and laid the groundwork for exciting partnerships,” said Mr Foley.

Expansion

“We have plans for further expansion to allow for an even more diverse offering of home health tests in 2020.

“We believe early diagnostics through consumer-led screening can lead to better clinical outcomes and these new jobs will help us as we expand internationally and the hires on our engineering team will help us further develop our technology platform to give people more control over their personal health and wellbeing.”

The company has also appointed former chief executive and president of Foundation Medicine, Troy Cox, to its board of directors and and hired the chairwoman of the Pharma Digital Health Roundtable, Sasha Khursheed Said, as new senior vice-president of revenue, focusing on LetsGetChecked’s growth strategy to scale its at-home test sales.

Established in 2014, LetsGetChecked offers a medical testing platform that links consumers and laboratories, offering a number of at home tests, including for general health, sexual health, cancer screening, and fertility checks.

Headquartered in New York, the company has also partnered with a number of large reference labs and health systems, and is building partnerships with a growing number of healthcare insurers for personalised screening and home testing procedures.