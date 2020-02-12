Fyta: Talk to your plants with this handy sensor

Are your thumbs less green than you’d like? If you’ve killed off even the hardiest of houseplants, the Fyta Beam might help. The small sensor connects your plants with your smartphone, giving you an insight into what your plant needs from you – water, fertiliser, a different environment. The sensor pairs with the app over Bluetooth to monitor soil moisture, nutrition levels, light intensity and temperature. It will offer advice depending on the type of plant you have, thus ensuring you can keep it alive for longer than a few weeks.

Fyta.de