NewsWhip unveils AI media monitoring agent

NewsWhip founders Paul Quigley and Andrew Mullaney. 'Agentic AI will transform the game for brand and issue monitoring,' says Quigley

Irish-founded media intelligence platform NewsWhip has launched what it says is the world’s first AI media monitoring agent.

The agent, which was developed following a request from a major beverage brand, will monitor news to detect narrative and business risks, providing alerts and context to help communications teams decide when and how to respond. The development was also funded by the beverage company.

NewsWhip, which tracks real-time engagement on mainstream media and other sources such as Reddit, TikTok, YouTube and Substack, said the new agent was built on years of the company’s analysing of real-time media data, and can index millions of stories per hour.

The agent not only collects data, it also interprets it for clients, highlighting why stories matter and flagging anything that needs attention.

“Agentic AI will transform the game for brand and issue monitoring. We expect PR and comms professionals will quickly shift from daily or other periodic media reports, to trusting their ‘always on’ agent team-mate – telling them what they need to know, when they need to know it,” said Paul Quigley, chief executive and cofounder of NewsWhip.

“Our agent stands on the shoulders of NewsWhip’s unique real-time news and social engagement data – so it brings together the speed of the newsroom with the trusted capability of a media analyst. Ultimately, this will empower communications professionals to act faster, make better decisions and help their organisations succeed.”

Founded by Mr Quigley and Andrew Mullaney in 2011, NewsWhip uses predictive data and analytics to identify breaking news stories and for crisis monitoring purposes. It started out as a consumer app for trending news before it began targeting its offering to help clients better manage their corporate reputations.

[ We need to talk about AI’s staggering ecological impactOpens in new window ]

The company works with some of the world’s leading publishers, brands and agencies as customers, including big names such as Google, Cigna, Walmart, Deloitte and Nissan, and publishers such as Axios, Reuters, BBC and AP.

The company has raised more than $20 million (€17 million) in funding to date, backed by investors such as Associated Press, Tribal VC and Asahi Shimbun.