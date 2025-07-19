Lions v Australia live updates: First Test in Brisbane

Good morning and welcome to live coverage of the British and Irish Lions first test against Australia. Finally, the warm ups are over and the test match is here. Kickoff in Brisbane is at 11am Irish time.

Here are the two teams that have been named to start this first test:

Australia: T Wright; M Jorgensen, JA Suaalii, L Ikitau, H Potter; T Lynagh, J Gordon; J Slipper, M Faessler, A Alaalatoa, N Frost, J Williams; N Champion de Crespigny, F McReight, H Wilson. Replacements: B Pollard, A Bell, T Robertson, T Hooper, C Tizzano, T McDermott, B Donaldson, A Kellaway

British and Irish Lions: H Keenan (Ireland); T Freeman (England), H Jones (Scotland), S Tuipulotu (Scotland), J Lowe (Ireland); F Russell (Scotland), J Gibson-Park (Ireland); E Genge (England), D Sheehan (Ireland), T Furlong (Ireland); M Itoje (England) – captain, J McCarthy (Ireland); T Beirne (Ireland), T Curry (England), J Conan (Ireland). Replacements: R Kelleher (Ireland), A Porter (Ireland), W Stuart (England), O Chessum (England), B Earl (England), A Mitchell (England), M Smith (England), B Aki (Ireland).

Just an hour to go before kickoff now, people slowly filtering into the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

Australia have only won a Lions series twice in history, while the Lions have beaten the Wallabies in seven series. The last tour of Oz was won by the Lions in 2013, while the 2001 series was an incredible win for the Wallabies.

New Zealand have beaten France 29-19. Good start for Southern Hemisphere sides today.

With eight players in today’s lineup, Ireland makes up the majority of this Lions starting 15, and it could have been more writes Gerry Thornley.

Having previously helped Ireland return to the top table, Joe Schmidt knows all about turning a team’s fortunes around. The Wallabies head coach will have a few tricks up his sleeve according to former Ireland and Lions scrum half Conor Murray.

Matt Williams emphasised the importance of these tests for Australia, in a historically weak era for the Wallabies.

Finn Russell has been one of the standouts so far on the Lions tour. On the other side, the inexperienced Tom Lynagh has been chosen to direct the Wallabies’ play in the absence of the injured Noah Lolesio.

Meanwhile, at openside flanker, England’s Tom Curry will be under the microscope, with plenty of competition for his spot. Australia’s Frasier McReight is one of the most influential Wallabies players, especially at the breakdown.

Here’s the preview of today’s game, with the Lions heavily fancied to win in Australia. However, the Wallabies beat England and Wales, and lost narrowly to Ireland last year, so they will be hopeful that their fortunes are changing.

