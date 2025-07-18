Donald Trump sues Rupert Murdoch and News Corp after Wall Street Journal report about Jeffrey Epstein

Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch and News Corp after the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) published a report of a letter that the US president allegedly wrote for the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Court records show Mr Trump filed a case in Florida federal court on Friday against the WSJ’s parent companies News Corp and Dow Jones, two WSJ reporters and the newspaper’s owner, Mr Murdoch.

Details of the complaint are not yet public, but court records show the libel suit was filed in the Southern District of Florida.

The lawsuit comes after the WSJ reported that to mark Epstein’s 50th birthday in 2003, Trump wrote a letter that was compiled in an album and featured a lewd drawing. In the letter, Mr Trump wished Epstein a happy birthday and wrote “may every day be another wonderful secret”, according to the report.

Mr Trump spent several days lobbying Mr Murdoch, Wall Street Journal editor Emma Tucker and News Corp chief executive Robert Thomson to stop the paper from publishing the story.

After the Journal published its story on Thursday evening, Mr Trump claimed it was “false, malicious, and defamatory”.

[ Epstein files are a new crisis for Donald Trump, as supporters blowtorch their Maga capsOpens in new window ]

He lashed out at Mr Murdoch in a series of social media posts, threatening to “sue his ass off, and that of his third rate newspaper”.

Spokespeople for Mr Murdoch, News Corp and Dow Jones did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The White House declined to comment.

The legal action comes as the Trump administration has sought to contain fallout from a memo by the Department of Justice and FBI that earlier this month said there was no Epstein “client list” and no “credible evidence” that he had “blackmailed prominent individuals”.

This marked a reversal from Mr Trump’s campaign pledge to release files on Epstein’s death by suicide in 2019. US attorney-general Pam Bondi said in February that a “client list” was “sitting” on her desk for review.

