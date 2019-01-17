Fancy getting a robot to fold your clothes?

Foldimate, $980 (about €850)

The day they make a robot that can fold all my clothes for me with minimal input on my part is the day I will firmly get behind the idea that dreams can indeed come true. Despite CES’s best efforts though, today is not that day. Meet the Foldimate, a laundry-folding robot that has been getting quite a bit of coverage at the show. The idea is simple: you give it unfolded laundry, it will give you back folded items. But there’s a catch. It will only do certain things. Nothing too big or too small, nothing too thick either. So no sheets, no sweatshirts, no socks or other underwear. Also,you have to stand there, feeding things one by one into the machine. Who has time for that? And the biggest catch of all? It’s likely to cost $980.

https://foldimate.com/