US Supreme Court refuses to let Trump send troops to Chicago

Members of the US National Guard on patrol in Washington. President Trump wants to send troops to the Chicago area as he expands use of the military for domestic purposes. Photograph: Kenny Holston/The New York Times

The ​US Supreme Court refused on Tuesday ‍to let Donald Trump send ‍National Guard troops to the Chicago area as the Republican ‌president expands the use of the ⁠military for domestic purposes ‌in ​a ‍growing number of Democratic-led jurisdictions. Critics say the policy is an effort to ⁠punish adversaries and ⁠stifle dissent.

The justices ⁠denied the Justice Department’s request to lift a ‍judge’s order that has blocked the deployment of hundreds of National Guard personnel in a legal challenge ‌brought by Illinois ‌state officials and local leaders. The department ‌had asked to allow the deployment ⁠while the litigation plays out.