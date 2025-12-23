Woman’s body discovered in rural area near Clonmel in Co Tipperary

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a woman's body in Clonmel, Co Tipperary

Gardaí have begun an investigation following the discovery of a woman’s body in countryside outside Clonmel town in Co Tipperary on Monday night.

Officers have sealed off an area near the Holy Year Cross, some 4km south of Clonmel, and preserved the scene following the discovery of the woman’s body at around 8.15pm last night.

The woman’s body was found in a drain just off the roadway by a walker.

Detectives have requested the services of the State Pathologist’s Office, and the body remained at the scene overnight pending the arrival of State Pathologist Dr Heidi Okkers.

Dr Okkers will carry out a preliminary examination of the body of the woman at the scene this morning before the body is removed to University Hospital Waterford for a postmortem.

Gardaí say the course of their investigation will be determined by Dr Okkers’s finding at postmortem but that, at the moment, they are treating the woman’s death as suspicious.

It is understood that the discovery may be linked to the disappearance of a local woman (36) who has not been seen since November 19th.

The woman, a mother of four children, had been reported missing to gardaí by her family. Locals in Clonmel had organised searches and held vigils for her safe return home.

Anyone with information that can assist gardaí in their investigation is asked to contact Clonmel Garda station on 052 6177640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.