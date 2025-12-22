Irish cyber-security specialist Integrity360 to buy business in Belgium

Irish-headquartered cyber-security specialist Integrity 360 has acquired Belgian company Cresco as part of its European expansion plans.

The Irish company plans to invest in Cresco as a regional services hub for the group serving the Benelux region.

That will include a new security operations centre in Brussels. This will be a local access point for the existing 200-person Integrity360 global security operations organisation that operates from facilities in Dublin, Stockholm, Rome, Sofia, Madrid, Cape Town and Johannesburg.

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Established in 2020, Cresco employs around 30 people in Belgium, serving customers throughout Belgium and Luxembourg. The company, which is known for its ethical hacking and offensive security expertise, serves customers that include financial, insurance, communications, healthcare, energy and government organisations.

“The innovative, refreshing and dynamic approach they have brought to cyber security services most notably in offensive security since their formation in 2020 is highly impressive,” said Integrity360 chairman Ian Brown.

“We are looking forward to helping them provide an enhanced set of services to their customers and expanding further in the Benelux market over the coming years.”

The deal will see the Belgian company join the Integrity360 group, which employs more than 750 people across the UK, Europe and Africa. It offers a range of professional, support and managed cybersecurity services, with the acquisition adding to its resources.

Integrity360, founded by Irish entrepreneur Eoin Goulding, received a strategic investment from London-based private equity firm August Equity in June 2021, part of a growth and expansion plan that has seen the company grow internationally.

Cresco directors Youssef Bey, Clement Laurens, and Guillaume Deterville said the deal was “a momentous milestone” for the company. “We could not be more delighted that Cresco is joining Integrity360 who will help us continue to develop, enhance and grow the business across the Benelux region,” they said in a statement.

“Cresco has achieved great success since our formation just five years ago, and having spent considerable time with Ian, and the wider Integrity360 leadership team, we are very confident will continue to do so being part of the wider Integrity360 group.”