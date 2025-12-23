UK

Russell Brand charged with further counts of rape and sexual assault

Trial is scheduled to begin at Southwark Crown Court in relation to five original charges

Russell Brand had already been charged with two counts of rape, one count of indecent assault and two counts of sexual assault. Photograph: PA
Tue Dec 23 2025 - 17:131 MIN READ

Comedian and actor Russell Brand has been charged with two further sexual offences in the UK, including rape.

Brand (50) had already been charged with two counts of rape, one count of indecent assault and two counts of sexual assault in relation to alleged offences between 1999 and 2005, involving four women.

He denied the charges at Southwark Crown Court earlier this year.

On Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police and Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Mr Brand has been charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault in relation to two further women.

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, London, on January 20th, 2026, regarding them.

A trial is scheduled to begin at Southwark Crown Court in relation to the five original charges. — PA

