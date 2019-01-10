Sony’s noise-cancelling headphones offer comfort and clarity

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones (€389)

Do your ears a favour in 2019: invest in some noise-cancelling headphones. When it comes to commuting or travelling abroad, they are my essential companion and are always packed first – being able to drown out background noise is worth the cost of the headphones. Sony has some good options for such headphones, and one of the newest are the WH-1000XM3 headphones. They tick all the right boxes: comfortable, over-ear headphones that cut out more noise than Sony’s previous products. The headphones use adaptive sound control to automatically detect your activity and adjust to the necessary ambient sound settings for you. Plus if you need to talk to someone, you don’t even have to take them off: you can put your hand on the ear cup to turn down the volume.

sony.ie