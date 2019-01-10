Create old-school prints with ease with the KiiPix Instant Printer

Retro film prints have been staging a comeback, but if you don’t want to shell out for the camera, you could just invest in a printer to create your old-school prints.

For example, the KiiPix Instant Printer, priced €45. You don’t need to connect it with a cable or even wirelessly – you just select your photo on your smartphone, bring it up on the screen and place the phone face down on the printer. Press the shutter button, turn a dial and you will get your print shortly afterwards. It uses Fujifilm’s Instax Mini film, which is easily available.

Quick, easy and convenient.

