Sherry FitzGerald’s mortgage plan, incentives for first timers and Frozen’s onslaught

Estate agent Sherry FitzGerald is planning to launch a beefed-up mortgage broker platform in 2020 with a view to trebling its revenues within three years from providing this service to home buyers. Ciarán Hancock reports.

Political advances on Brexit helped improve the mood among businesses in October, but wasn’t enough to lift consumers out of their gloom, the Bank of Ireland Economic Pulse survey has found. Laura Slattery has the details.

The number of new company registrations in the State is running more than 5,000 ahead of this time last year, according to new figures from business and credit risk analyst CRIF Vision-net. Laura Slattery reports.

The Republic needs to “actively address” how it will improve its relationship with the UK after Brexit, nine in 10 business directors and executives say, writes Laura Slattery,

Businesses in the North remain unclear about exactly what Boris Johnson’s Brexit proposals could mean for them in the long run, writes Francess McDonnell.

Legal services start-up Johnson Hana has appointed IBI Corporate Finance to lead a €5 million funding round, reports Laura Slattery.

Discussing fertility issues at work is still a taboo in Irish offices. Ciara O’Brien reports.

Workers in Ireland don’t share the views of their employers, or plan sponsors, on the priorities for their pension plans or the likelihood of them delivering an adequate pension. Dominic Coyle reports.

Actor Nichola MacEvilly outlines how she spends and saves her money.

Dominic Coyle deals with questions on the reform of the State pension and what inheritance tax means for a joint tenancy.

Craig Hughes outlines what incentives there are for first-time buyers.

Proinsias O’Mahony sees investors cooling on the private equity market and listen to advice on how often you should look at your portfolio.

Laura Slattery, in her media column, marvels at the world domination behemoth Frozen has become for Disney.

