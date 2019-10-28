Dublin summit to focus on growing Irish exports to Japan

Opportunities for Irish exporters following the EU and Japan’s trade agreement will be the focus of a business summit at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin in November.

Keynote speakers at the Asia Matters summit will explore the potential for export growth following the Economic Partnership Agreement between the EU and Japan, which came into effect in February 2019.

Irish goods exported to Japan are valued at €3.3 billion, making the country the Republic’s third largest trade partner outside the EU.

“Negotiations between the EU and Japan may at times have appeared to have been protracted but you cannot underestimate the opportunities the trade deal provides for Irish firms targeting Japan,” said the summit’s executive director Martin Murray.

Mr Murray added that Ireland being drawn in the same group as the host nation in the Rugby World Cup had “helped build awareness of Ireland”. The summit takes place on November 21st and 22nd.