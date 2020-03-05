‘Work from home’ call centre group plans 300 jobs in North

A work-from-home call centre group is planning to create 300 jobs as part of its first investment project in the North.

Sensée said it plans to create the home agent jobs throughout the North which Northern Ireland’s First Minister, Arlene Foster, believes will provide “unique” opportunities.

The company, provides services to organisations including Bupa, Photobox and Allianz, via the phone, webchat, social media and email.

Recently Sensée said that its model of homeworking could become part of businesses’ continuity plan to deal with the day-to-day impact of the coronavirus.

“Homeworking will, in theory, deliver a more dispersed workforce with a lower single point of failure, and hence a lower risk of cross-infection.”

The company said that a work-from-home business model would then enable companies to “operate as normal even if other business functions need to close down”.

Challenges of location

Ms Foster said the jobs Sensée plans to generate in the North will create opportunities for people who might have certain challenges because of location, personal or family circumstances.

“Uniquely these are not limited by geography, they are accessible to everyone no matter where they live.

“The home-based work opportunities span a range of roles, including agent, manager and support levels, contributing over £5.8 million [€6.7 million] in additional salaries to our economy,” she said.

The government agency, Invest NI, is backing the move by Sensée into Northern Ireland with up to £900,000 of financial support towards the jobs, which the company intends to create by 2022.