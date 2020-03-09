Car dealers aim to tackle consumer confusion over engine options

Irish car dealers have formed a new alliance to address the current consumer confusion around car engine choices and electric vehicle targets for Ireland.

In a sign at the growing frustration within the motor trade over the conflicting messages from Government and different car manufacturers, which dealers claim is leading consumers to delay purchases, the newly-formed Irish Car Carbon Reduction Alliance (ICCRA) hopes “to promote collaboration between industry, policymakers and motoring advocates towards reaching the EU car carbon emission targets”.

The group includes the majority of car dealers in Ireland, representing almost every brand, and all are also members of the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI). However, unlike SIMI, which also represents national distributors, car importers and parts suppliers, the new group is solely made up of car dealers.

Positive actions

Denis Murphy, managing director of Blackwater Motors in Fermoy, spokesman for the group, said a clear road map is needed that will help consumers make the transition to electric vehicles in a timely and affordable manner. “We all recognise that urgent action is required across all sectors of the economy so that everyone plays their part in protecting our planet.

“The Irish motor sector as well as motorists are aware of the positive actions we can all take to reduce our carbon footprint. But there is widespread confusion and misinformation – particularly when it comes to comparing car engine and power types and which currently available car types are better for the environment and the motorist’s pocket.

“The Government Climate Action Amendment Bill 2019 proposes a ban on the sale of fossil-fuelled cars and to have one million EVs on Irish roads by 2030, just 10 years away. Currently there are about 9,000, less than 1 per cent of the target. It’s difficult to see how that gap can eliminated, particularly given the average cost of an electric car is over €45,000 before subsidies whereas the average price of a new car bought in Ireland is €26,675.”