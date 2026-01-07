Mercosur trade deal: Taoiseach indicates ‘a lot of progress made’

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, pictured during his visit to China, 'still has concerns' over Mercosur deal

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said “a lot of progress has been made” on a contentious trade deal between the EU and a group of South American countries.

Mr Martin’s comments, made during a trade and diplomatic trip to China, may signal a shift in Ireland’s position on the Mercosur trade deal, which would likely be vigorously opposed by Independent ministers and TDs supporting the Coalition.

Coalition leaders, including super-junior minister Seán Canney, who represents the Independent ministers in the Government, are expected to meet on the matter later on Wednesday.

Ireland has been among a group of EU countries opposing the deal, and the programme for government commits the Coalition to work with like-minded countries to oppose the deal.

However, with a growing expectation that it will be impossible to block a deal being struck if Italy supports it, Ireland is also wary of burning political capital in Brussels with a vote that would be purely symbolic.

The European Commission is making 11th-hour efforts to bring hesitant member states in behind the deal, including offering early access to Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) funding.

But Independents in the Government say they want Ireland to vote against the deal. On Tuesday, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Healy-Rae said they are “resolute in our strong opposition to any talk or any such thing as voting for it”.

Speaking in China, Mr Martin said that he “still has concerns” over the deal but that “a lot of progress has been made” and the Government will make a decision on the matter “towards the end of the week”.

He said the announcement in respect of an improvement in the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy “is also welcome”.

“That improvement has to be welcomed, because income to Irish farmers is key,” he said.

Mr Martin added that Ireland has been working with “like-minded countries” in relation to the proposed agreement and that “significant safeguards” have been negotiated in the last 12 months.

He said the issue is if there is a blocking minority on Mercosur on Friday.

The Taoiseach added that the Government will “continue to engage with our partners in Europe on this and we will make a decision on this towards the end of the week”.

The Irish Farmers’ Association has said the Government must continue to oppose the Mercosur trade agreement, despite the latest move by the EU Commission to link it to CAP funding.

It said the Government “must hold firm on its commitment in the programme for government and vote no to Mercosur”.