Irish femtech company Peri starts taking orders at CES for its perimenopause product

Peri cofounders Heidi Davis and Donal O Gorman announced at CES that they are now taking orders for a product five years in the research pipeline. Photograph: Abe Neihum / ANPM

Irish health tech company Peri has officially begun taking orders for its purpose-built wearable for perimenopause, five years after research and development began.

The company, which is led by cofounder Heidi Davis, made the announcement at the Consumer Electronic Shows (CES) in Las Vegas. The company had previously been operating a pre-order list for the product in the US.

Peri, previously known as IdentifyHer, has developed a wearable sensor that will detect and report perimenopausal symptoms.

The platform provides women with data on their symptoms over time, including hot flushes, night sweats and anxiety, and combines data tracked by the sensor along with lifestyle data such as dietary habits and medication to deliver personalised insights. That can help flag if treatments such as HRT or dietary supplements are working, allowing women to make changes if necessary.

“We put information into women’s hands, turning ‘I think’ into ‘I know’ about what’s driving changes in their body during perimenopause,” said Ms Davis. “Instead of prescribing fixes, Peri reveals patterns and progress so each woman decides what works for her.”

The company has also launched its second science and consumer report, focusing on perimenopause and cardiometabolic health, and highlighting early physiological shifts during perimenopause.

Symptoms that present during perimenopause can also be linked to chronic disease post-menopause, such as cardiovascular disease and osteoporosis. That means managing the hormonal transition is not only a quality of life issue, but has implications for long-term health.

Founded by Ms Davis and Donal O’Gorman in 2022, the company is trying to address a gap it has identified in women’s health, with care for perimenopause largely subjective, inconsistent and reactive.

“For too long, women have been asked to fit into datasets that were not built for them,” said Mr O’Gorman. “Peri is providing the data that women need, turning lived experience into structured information so women are seen, not averaged out.”