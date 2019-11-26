Joe.ie owner Maximum Media in the manure over ‘click farm’ story

Publishers’ board meets to discuss privacy, with non-human ‘bot armies’ a focus

Niall McGarry, founder of Maximum Media, which as a member of IAB Ireland has pledged to act in ‘a transparent and open fashion’

Niall McGarry, founder of Maximum Media, which as a member of IAB Ireland has pledged to act in ‘a transparent and open fashion’

 

The IAB Ireland publishers’ commercial charter makes for interesting reading in light of news that the online advertising body’s board has met to discuss Maximum Media’s use of a click farm in 2017 to inflate the audience for an episode of its since-discontinued podcast Capital B.

The 2018 charter “sets out the standards we will uphold when we deal with our advertising partners”, which presumably includes Capital B sponsor AIB. Its pledges relate to privacy, brand safety and highly pertinent topics such as fraud, non-human traffic, reporting and verification.

Click farms, involving groups of low-paid workers employed to boost the popularity of online content, have been overtaken by non-human “bot armies” that can make online transparency a nightmare for advertisers. The charter says publishers will work with industry partners to “identify non-human traffic and exclude it from our reports”.

The charter, which applies to members of the IAB publisher council including the Niall McGarry-owned Joe.ie company Maximum Media, was drawn up with the help of its publisher council members, which again includes Maximum Media.

AIB’s deal was brokered by Starcom, a media agency that is part of marketing group Core

Following reports on the 2017 click farm usage in the Business Post, Maximum Media’s chief commercial officer Gillian Fitzpatrick told the Off Message podcast last week that she was shocked to find out about it. “I’m absolutely confident that it was a once-off isolated incident,” she said.

Still, this is an awkward business for both Maximum and marketers charged with getting bang for their clients’ buck. AIB’s deal was brokered by Starcom, a media agency that is part of marketing group Core, which since the Business Post report has suspended its clients’ campaigns with Maximum. “We continue to keep this matter under review,” a Core spokeswoman said yesterday.

AIB, through Starcom, earlier this year signed up to put its brand on a new Maximum business video show called All In, which is currently restricted from public view. Perhaps unfortunately given recent headlines, it promised to give its human viewers insights on “how to stay ahead of the competition”.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.