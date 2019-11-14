Wetherspoon boss raises glass to Brexit and middle finger to corporate code

Code stuffs boards with directors who know little about their companies, says Tim Martin

JD Wetherspoon chairman Tim Martin. Photograph: Alan Betson

JD Wetherspoon chairman Tim Martin. Photograph: Alan Betson

 

Tim Martin is never short of a few words. The combative founder and chief executive of JD Wetherspoon pub group has been one of the most outspoken corporate advocates for Brexit.

Now, just a week ahead of the group’s annual shareholders’ meeting, he has taken aim at some of his largest institutional shareholders and the proxy advisers who advise shareholders.

Their crime? Pointing out that a number of Wetherspoon’s non-executive directors are far from compliant with the corporate governance code.

He argues that the code effectively stuffs boards with directors who have little real knowledge of the companies they help run, and says, “There can be little doubt that the current system has led to the failure or chronic underperformance of many businesses.”

He is on firmer ground when he notes that some of his critics do not themselves meet the terms of the code to which they want to hold him.

The tirade against corporate governance rules did not distract him entirely from Brexit, on which he held forth at length on what he sees as myths that need to be dismantled for Brexit’s clarity of vision to shine through. He even dragged Michael O’Leary’s Ryanair in as support for his argument – with a casual manipulation of the airline’s stated position that would make even O’Leary blush.

In all, just one page of the company’s eight-page trading update dealt with the company’s current trading position.

Of course, his views fail to take any account of the realities of modern trade accords and the determination of the European Union not to be dismantled simply to accommodate Britain’s view of itself and its trading priorities.

To be fair to the maverick entrepreneur, he is at least consistent. The attack on corporate governance and his championing of Brexit both stem from the same strongly-held view – the less interference in how he runs his business the better.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.