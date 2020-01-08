Carlos Ghosn accuses Japan of ‘repaying me with evil’

Carlos Ghosn has accused Japan of “repaying me with evil” for decades of service, as the former Nissan chairman launched a corruscating attack on the country’s justice system and those that he claimed concocted a criminal case to destroy him.

Mr Ghosn’s remarks – his first in public since his 2018 arrest in Tokyo and recent escape to Lebanon – came in a one-hour monologue delivered at a press conference held in Beirut on Wednesday.

He did not provide details of his dramatic escape from bail in Tokyo to Lebanon in late December – a flight that has made him an international fugitive and may severely restrict his movements from now on – but said “I do not consider myself a prisoner” in Lebanon.

His speech, which set out to address a broad range of allegations, and was delivered with characteristic passion, identified what he called “illegal” collusion between Nissan and the Japanese government to bring him down.

The occasionally rambling speech included references to Pearl Harbor. He also dwelt heavily on the way that, since his arrest, he had been presented in Japan as a “cold, greedy dictator”.

“It’s not very difficult to come to the conclusion you’re going to die in Japan or you’re going to have to get out. I felt I was a hostage of a country that I have served for 17 years,” Mr Ghosn told a packed room of journalists.

He said he had “facts, data and evidence” but shed little new light on the four charges of financial misconduct that he faces in Japan.

Mr Ghosn did not provide evidence at the press confidence of the alleged collusion between Nissan, prosecutors and Japanese government officials. He named six former and current Nissan executives, as being involved in the plot to out him.

Japanese government

But he said he would not make any accusations against specific members of the Japanese government out of concern for Lebanon’s tense diplomatic situation, saying that he appreciated Lebanon’s “hospitality”.

When later questioned about how high up he believed collusion between Nissan and the Japanese government stretched, he said he did not think that Japan’s prime minister, Shinzo Abe, was involved.

After outlining the “deprivation” he had experienced during his time in prison, including showers only twice weekly, Mr Ghosn presented slides of documents relating to his case to the assembled media. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2020