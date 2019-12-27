Nissan dealt another blow as executive plans departure

Nissan Motor’s third-highest ranked executive is planning to leave the company to join a leading electric-motor company, an abrupt move that deals yet another blow to the scandal-plagued Japanese carmaker.

Jun Seki, the vice-chief operating officer in charge of Nissan’s performance recovery, plans to join Japanese manufacturer Nidec as president and COO.

The 58-year old was among the contenders to be Nissan’s chief executive officer in October, but missed out to Makoto Uchida, most recently the company’s China chief. Mr Seki only took up his current position in December.

Nissan has seen its share of executive departures since last year’s shock arrest of former long-time chief Carlos Ghosn, but Mr Seki’s exit stands out because he was part of a triumvirate set up to disperse leadership responsibilities at the automaker, Japan’s third largest by output.

The defection marks yet another distraction for Nissan, which is struggling to recover from the chaos unleashed by Mr Ghosn’s arrest and an industry downturn, with profits at a decade-low and relations tense with French partner Renault SA.

The departure of Mr Seki, who spent most of his career in engineering and manufacturing at Nissan, comes at a precarious time for the company and the auto sector, with established carmakers seeking scale through consolidation as a way of splitting the billions of dollars in investments needed to keep up with the shift toward electric and self-driving cars. – Bloomberg